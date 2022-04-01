Nadia Eke blasts Akufo-Addo for snubbing Black Princesses and meeting Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Black Princesses qualify for World Cup in Costa Rica



Black Stars to play at 2022 World Cup in Qatar



Akufo-Addo host Black Stars at Jubilee House



Ghanaian triple jumper, Nadia Eke has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for meeting the Black Stars and ignoring the Black Princesses after both teams qualified for the World Cup tournaments.



The under-20 women’s football team were the first to seal qualification to the World Cup in Costa Rica on Sunday, March 27, 2022, before the Black Stars made it to the Mundial on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Despite their qualification to the World Cup, the president decided to host only the Black Stars at the Jubilee House.



Expressing her displeasure, Nadia Eke stated that inviting the Black Stars to the statehouse after their achievement was commendable but it would have been appropriate if the Princesses were also given the same treatment.



“Cool and all but I need y’all to keep the same energy for our U-20 Women’s team who also qualified for their World Cup,” she posted on Instagram, along with a photo of Nana Addo and the Black Stars.



Nadia Eke bemoaned the actions of President Akufo-Addo and the dire consequence it would have on the development of women’s football. According to her, it came as no surprise but expected the president to do better.



“Also what message do we send young girls about their importance when we do stuff like this. It’s 2022, do better. Disappointed but not surprised.”



The Black Princesses qualified to participate at their 6th world cup after beating Ethiopia 2:1 in Accra to secure a 5-1 aggregate win.



The Black Stars qualified to play at their 4th World Cup after earning an away goal in their 1-1 stalemate against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the second leg encounter.



