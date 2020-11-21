Press Releases of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Mobus Properties

Nadia Buari signs mega ambassadorial deal with Mogus Properties

Nadia Buari during the unveiling ceremony

Celebrated actress Nadia Buari has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Mobus Properties.



Speaking at an outdooring event, the CEO of Mobus Properties Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah said having the actress on board will help promote their brand to the next level.



"The brand association with Nadia Buari is an honor to us and we are looking forward to growing together," he added.



On her part, Nadia Buari applauded Mogus Properties and stressed how excited she is to be associated with the brand.



She indicated that her partnership with the real estate firm will help bring much-needed awareness for people to enjoy their impeccable services.



She however pledged to work diligently to make the company excel.



MOBUS Property Holdings, a privately-held property investment, development, and management company with a focus on commercial and residential property development, holds over US$100 million worth of developments in its three to five-year pipeline projects in Accra.



The group currently has 150,000 m2 under development for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes including mass housing projects in Abuja, Nigeria.

