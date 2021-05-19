You are here: HomeSports2021 05 19Article 1265200

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Na baby girl! Naomi Campbell don born her first pikin

Super model Naomi Campbell don welcome her first pikin Super model Naomi Campbell don welcome her first pikin

Na baby girl!

Super model Naomi Campbell don welcome her first pikin, a bouncing baby girl.

For May 2017, Naomi bin tell tori pipo Evening Standard magazine say: "I dey tin about borning pikin all di time."

Di 50 years old super model announce di birth of her pikin for Instagram.

Inside di post she say: !One small beautiful blessing don choose me to be her mama, i dey so honoured to get dis gentle soul for my life words n dey to describe di lifelong bond wey I now share wit you my angel. No love pass dis one."

