NSA under pressure to settle ¢17,000 debts in hotel bills after 2022 World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Information reaching Happy Sports indicates that the National Sports Authority (NSA) is under pressure to settle debts accrued during the 2022 World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria in Kumasi.



According to our source, hotels, security, medical staff and officials have not been paid after the game.



Hotel managers from four Hotels are chasing the National Sports Authority to settle Hotel bills that cost over GH¢17,000.



Our sources also indicate that other essential workers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have not been paid after the game.



Ghana hosted Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 26, 2022, in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff.



The game ended in a goalless draw.



