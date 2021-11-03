NSA not at loggerheads with GFA – Prof. Twumasi

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prof. Twumasi has said there is no bad blood between the NSA and GFA



• The two parties appeared to have been at loggerheads over Black Stars match venue and accreditation



• But, Prof. Twumasi has stated that his office has a good relationship with the GFA



The Director-General (DG) of National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi, has debunked assertions that his administration is at loggerheads with the Ghana Football Association.



The NSA recently had a tussle with the GFA over the venue for the Black Stars game against Zimbabwe. The GFA wanted the game to be held at Cape Coast - the approved venue by CAF but the NSA wanted the game to be played at Len Clay.



The two parties later had a battle over media accreditation for the game which the GFA had already intended to take control over but the NSA ended up issuing the accreditations and tickets.



However, reacting to the number of controversies that the NSA and GFA have had in recent times, Prof Twumasi, has still affirmed that his organization has a good relationship with the GFA.



“We have a good relationship,” Prof. Twumasi told Starr FM.



According to him, the NSA has been working in tandem with Kurt Okraku-led-GFA.



“We all came in at a time when football was being normalized, so I contributed to it and the Sports Minister also added his,” the NSA boss noted.



He added, “We all helped with the system which had to be reconstructed that led to the election of our new officers. Kurt Okraku is my friend and we engage each other.”



The National Sports Authority is responsible for; initiating and executing policies, programs and projects to ensure the development and promotion of Sports in Ghana.



