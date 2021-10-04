NSA is responsible for managing all stadiums, not any other body - PRO

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mr. Charles Amofa, Public Relations Officer of the National Sports Authority, has disclosed that the national sports stadium and any other issues concerning the sports stadium are taken care of by the NSA.



He was responding to a question posed to him by Rainbow sports, Isaac Wallace concerning the accreditation standards and issuing on the match between Ghana and Zimbabwe on Saturday.



He stated that the National Sports Authority has been issuing accreditation concerning national team matches.



“If there has been any information circulating concerning the accreditation, it should be treated with no seriousness. The National Sports Authority is issuing accreditation to our friends and they should ignore any information,” he stated.



He added that “If the Football Association wants to issue accreditation, no problem, but if I ask of the number of seats available in the stadium, can they tell us. If we inform them that the media stands aren’t available, there is nothing they can do. We also issue security, and if you visit my house and want to install a security system, how is this possible,” he added.



He further stated that they are in charge of the stadium, and the media shouldn’t worry.



“I want to assure the media that we have issued our letters, they should apply through the National Sports Authority. That is the way we have been given accreditation since time memory, and the media shouldn’t worry,” he stated.



He concluded that the match between Ghana and Zimbabwe would take place on Saturday as planned, and nothing has changed.