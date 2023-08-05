NSA closes Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana’s clash with Central African Republic

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been closed by the National Sports Authority (NSA) until further notice.



This is to allow for the authority to keep the pitch in the best condition for the game between Ghana and the Central African Republic next month.



The Black Stars are scheduled to take on their counterpart from the Central African Republic in the last Group E match of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.



According to Mr. Emmanuel Appiah who is the Ashanti Regional Director of the NSA, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch will not host any activity until after the upcoming AFCON qualifier.



“The Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch is closed for football and other sporting activities until Ghana VS Central African Republic game on September 7,” he told Akoma FM in an interview.



Ghana needs at least a point from the game against the Central African Republic next month to secure qualification for the 2023 AFCON.



Coach Chris Hughton has already started preparations for the encounter and will name his squad before August ends.