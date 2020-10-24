Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

NSA chairman charges Kotoko management to be transparent in their dealings

The Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has charged the management of Asante Kotoko to be transparent in their dealings.



In the last few months, Asante Kotoko has secured partnerships with VEO, InStat, Adonko Next Level, and recently, Hisense.



They also have a kit partnership with Errea.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has asked the management to come clean with the details of those partnerships.



"Kotoko management should come clear with the components and details of their sponsorships."



"They should open up for the fans to be confident at least how much the deals are worth," he stated.



Asante Kotoko is preparing for the new season which starts next month.

