NSA boss files law suit against 2 staff members, demands GH¢4m in damages

Sports News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has filed a suit against two staff members for defamation.



Peter Twumasi, in his suit, demanded ¢4,000,000 in damages after two staff members accused him of misuse of state resources, receipt of double salaries, procurement breaches, conflict of interest in the award of contracts, abuse of office and award of contracts to ghost and non-existing companies in a signed seven-page petition.



The two staff of the authority, Kwame Baa Mensa and Edmond Appiah petitioned their boss to step aside for investigation.



The document which is dated 20th June 2022 is titled “Petition against the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi to step aside for thorough investigation.”



Prof Twumasi in reaction to the publication filed a suit at an Accra High court on Thursday, June 30, 2022, demanding an earlier mentioned amount in damages for what he deemed to be spiteful and an attempt to dent his reputation.



The plaintiff claims against the defendants, jointly and severally as follows



1. Damages in the sum of Four Million Ghana Cedis (GHS 4,000,000) for the defamatory statements recklessly and maliciously published by the defendants in the letter dated 20th June 2022.

2. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

3. Exemplary damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

4. Compensatory damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

5. A retraction and unqualified apology by the defendants with the same prominence and circulation as the publication of the said letter.

6. An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns, workmen, principals, servants, assigns, allies or anyone claiming through or under them or upon their instructions, directions or support from further publication of any further false, derogatory, disparaging and or defamatory allegations and or material against the plaintiff.

7. Payment of all expenses and costs associated with and incurred by the plaintiff in this suit including lawyer’s fees.







