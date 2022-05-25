NSA and E-Ticketing partner, ghana.gov hold training workshop

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and its E-Ticketing partner, GHANA.GOV held a training workshop for persons drawn from football clubs, sporting federations and staff of the NSA from various regions across the country.



The resource persons took the participants through basics of e-ticketing, its benefits, challenges and remedies.



The workshop was attended by the Director General of NSA, Prof Peter Twumasi, the Chairmen of the Authority’s Advisory Committee and GHALCA, and Football Clubs using government’s sports stadia.



The new strategy aims to make it easier and more convenient for football fans to purchase match tickets online and have quick access to numerous venues around the country.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) piloted the e-ticket system during Black Stars' game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The encounter recorded a record 1.4 million cedis from the gates. Asante Kotoko’s Super clash game against Hearts of Oak also saw the system being used.