NSA Boss must be jailed - Oloboi Commodore demands

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore believes that the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Patrick Twuamasi must be arrested for mishandling the Accra Sports Stadium.



Commodore said punitive measures must be taken against Patrick Twumasi for 'lying' about supposed renovation works at the state's own venue.



The NSA had announced that the Accra Sports Stadium will undergo two weeks of renovation works. But a viral video shows the venue rather than undergoing a reface to host a musical concert.



"Professor Twumasi is not a good administrative manager, he should go and do his work as a professor. He should go and teach. I would have suspended him if I were the sports minister. I'm only waiting to see what GHALCA will do…The Social and Entertainment activities can be hosted when there no sporting activities on the field. But there is a league ongoing and you write to tell all the teams that because of the (bad)state of the pitch, you want to make it better for us. Then you rather bring an activity that will rather destroy the pitch? He should be arrested. The PRO(Charles Amofa) also affirmed that there will be no activities on the pitch. They all should be arrested."



"The Sports Minister won’t see this lie and take immediate action…Because this is a lie. Some people turn to own government property while they have been told to only manage them. Why should this lie continue? I don’t know what GHALCA will do about it, I don’t know what GFA will do about it." he said in audio aired on Asempa.



He further explained that the stadium cannot be used for other purposes other than sports unless there are no sporting activities.



"The pitch side of Accra Sports Stadium is for football. So, if you want to rent the venue out, it is your social responsibility to let the people know about it because it is national property…It was only built for sporting activities. You can only use it for other things when there are no sporting activities." he added.



Due to the NSA's announcement, the GFA rescheduled all league matches that would have come at the stadia.



Great Olympics are one of the four GPL clubs that use the venue as their home grounds. The Dede club have adopted Red Bull Arena in Sogakope for their home games for the interim.



Hearts of Oak, who also use the Accra Sports Stadium have moved thier home matches to Cape Coast. Legon Cities have moved to El Wak, whereas Accra Lions adopts Sogakope.