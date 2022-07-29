NPP's Obiri Boahen tips Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to win Premier League goalking

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and avid football fan, Nana Obiri Boahen has tipped Gabriel Jesus for success in the 2022/2023 Premier League.



Nana Obiri Boahen is convinced that the Brazilian forward will be a success for Arsenal in the season.



He is confident that the 25-year-old who joined Arsenal from Manchester City will emerge top scorer in the Premier League.



In the worst-case scenario, Nana Obiri Boahen expects Gabriel Jesus to finish among the top three scorers in the league.



His conviction is based on what he expects to be a huge role that will be handed the Brazilian as the leader of the Arsenal attack.



“Gabriel Jesus will be the top scorer. With his move from Manchester City to Arsenal, he will make a huge impact. He will finish in the top three,” he said on Angel FM.



After five seasons at Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus moved to Arsenal in a deal reportedly worth £45m.



The Brazilian has signed a five-year deal with the Gunner to act as the lead striker for Arsenal who are keen on returning to the Champions League.



Gabriel Jesus will be competing with Ghana target Eddie Nketiah for the striking role at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.



Nketiah has flourished recently for Arsenal and earned a contract worth $100,000 per week.



