NPC president reveals why Raphael Botyso Nkegbe was dropped from Para-Games

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Samson Deen, has opened up on the saga which led to Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe being dropped from Team Ghana for the Paralympic Games.



The NPC selected Yusif Amadu to represent Ghana after the two athletes failed to gain automatic qualification to the Games thus the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) gave the NPC the mandate to select one athlete.



According to Samson Deen, Botsyo was not selected by the eight-member Board because of gross indiscipline.



“We wanted the team to camp at Cape Coast which we had paid for but Botsyo wanted to train in the USA”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“He didn’t follow our plan from the report we had from the technical team. After the IPC had contacted us to select an athlete the Board chose Yusif Amadu.”



“Only one person voted for Raphael Botsyo, the other seven members voted for Yusif Amadu that was what happened.”



The NPC president advised the para-athletes to be disciplined.



“We must ensure discipline among our athletes. As an athlete, you must be disciplined. Let’s advise the athletes to be disciplined,” he added.