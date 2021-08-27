NPC President renders apology over two-para athletes’ decision to boycott Games

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) president, Sampson Deen has rendered an apology to the government over the decision by two para-athletes to reject the per diem given them.



The two para-athletes Yusif Amadu and Frederick Assor rejected the monies given them with the explanation that they were supposed to receive the same amount given to the Ghana Olympic team.



The athletes were demanding equal treatment just like the Olympic team who was paid $4,200 per diem.



According to the NPC president, this is a shame and disgrace to the Association and they will ensure the athletes are punished for the misconduct.



“Only two people have decided not to receive their monies from the government and have decided to boycott the Games. I am in charge of the National Paralympic Committee and I don’t support this”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.



“It is painful that these athletes will have to go this way. I am receiving $1,600 and still using the money on these athletes.



“I will urge some of the journalists to also be circumspect in their report. Our sports is not like football and we will also need their support for our sport to grow.”



Sampson Deen also indicated that the athletes will be penalized after showing gross misconduct.



He stated that Yusif Amadu and Frederick Assor have broken camp rules and will be punished.