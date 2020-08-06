Press Releases of Thursday, 6 August 2020

NLA Daywa 5/39’s new Weekly Raffle awards first winner with GhC25,000 cash prize

Esther Frimpong

Daywa 5/39, Ghana’s first true jackpot lottery has awarded its first Weekly Raffle winner of Ghc25,000 to Esther F. from Accra, whose lucky ticket ID No. 1429561 was drawn on Thursday 30th of July at National Lottery Authority’s (NLA) Brennan Hall.



The Weekly Raffle was launched in order to reward one lucky player per week with a guaranteed cash prize of GhC25,000 and will be held every Friday just after the Daywa 5/39 draw. Esther was contacted by NLA to collect her winnings as soon as possible.





The mechanics of the new weekly raffle are straight forward: players simply play the regular Daywa 5/39 game, which costs as little as GhC2 and can yield rewards of over GhC100,000 should all 5 selected numbers from 1 to 39 be drawn. Every bet line, at the cost of GhC2 each, which was played during the entire week automatically creates one raffle entry.



This means that players who have staked higher amounts during the week also have much higher chances to win the Raffle. Daywa 5/39 is played on any mobile phone by dialing *446#, on the www.daywa-nla.com website/App and at selected LMCs nationwide.





NLA’s Daywa 5/39 game is run in collaboration with Luck Web, which is part of international gaming Group TENLOT. “The goal is to provide an exciting and rewarding lottery experience and by doing so, NLA is able to fulfill the dream of many Ghanaians for a better life”, said Tenlot CEO Yossi Abadi.



“We are very excited to crown every week a winner of GhC25,000, in addition to the big Jackpot winners.”, he added.

