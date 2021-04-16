NIN-SIM: Nigerians fit begin buy and activate sim cards again after FG comot ban

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Nigerian goment don comot ban on purchase and activation of new sim cards, to end embargo wey don last almost five months.



Starting from 19 April, 2021 di Nigerians go fit buy and register new sim cards from di telecoms companies for Nigeria. And pipo wey wan activate dia sim cards go see am do.



Dis announcement come inside statement wey di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, release on Thursday.



"Di selling or new sim and oda activities wey dey suspended go resume on di same date," di federal ministry bin tok for statement.



On 9 December, di federal goment order telecoms companies not to sell new sim cards to consumers so as to allow di goment do anoda audit of di Subscriber Registration Database.



Di embargo bin don affect Nigerians, especially those wey just land from obodo oyinbo and even foreigners, as e come hard dem to make phone call or use internet.



Di statement also use di opportunity to tear warning give consumers say NIN (National Identity Number) still dey compulsory as part of sim registration and activation.



