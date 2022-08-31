NHIS enters into partnership with four Ghana Premier League clubs

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

The National Health Insurance Scheme has entered into a strategic partnership with four newly promoted Ghana Premier League clubs ahead of the next football season.

The four clubs are Samatex Football Club, Tamale City FC, Nsoutreman FC and Kotoko Royals.



As part of the partnership, the NHIS will help the four teams to register their players, officials, management and fans onto the insurance scheme. This top-notch sports marketing drive is to encourage soccer fans to check out everything about the NHIS brand and encourage people to enrol on the Scheme.



At a short but colourful ceremony held at the headquarters of the scheme on Wednesday, August 31 the CEO of the NHIS, Dr Okoe Boye said this partnership is part of an elaborate plan to roll on many more Ghanaians onto the scheme.



He argued that almost half of Ghanaians are without any form of health insurance, describing it as “a national security threat.”



Dr Okoe Boye revealed that the NHIS is anticipating registering about 20,000 persons affiliated with each of the four teams by the time the partnership agreement is done.

“This is a unique form of partnership. As you know we are not an organization that is commercial like GNPC which sells oil. We get money from the government with the aim of registering every Ghanaian on the scheme and whichever way we have to spend money on getting Ghanaians to register we are ready to do that.”



As part of the agreement, the NHIS logo will be on the jerseys of the four teams.

“We are looking at this as a pilot project, we could not start with all the teams in the league at a go which is why we chose these new entrants because they are containable. The deal with the clubs is for five years. We are going to learn a lot in the first year so that once we can show the gains in the first year we can convince the board and government to roll it out nationwide,” Dr Okoe Boye said when asked why the scheme selected the four clubs for this partnership.









Representatives of all four clubs present at the ceremony commended the NHIS for such a move and revealed it will take a huge burden from them when It comes to caring for players and officials who get injured during games.



