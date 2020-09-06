Press Releases of Sunday, 6 September 2020

NHIA unveils strategy for UHC attainment

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is to pilot the use of Ghana Cards to enable people register onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



The exercise is expected to commence at the beginning of November 2020 in some selected districts across the country.



This forms part of the Authority's strategy to boost active membership as Ghana is on the journey to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.



For this reason, NHIS members are reminded to update their details particularly their phone contacts at the district offices to ensure uninterrupted release of messages to them when need be.



It is against this backdrop, Director of Membership and Regional Operations (MRO) at the NHIA, Mr. Ben Kusi embarked on a weeklong visit to the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.





While commending staff for their devotion and patriotism during the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic, Mr. Ben Kusi urged them to avoid complaceny and improve their achievements..



He called for staff discipline and the need to strictly enforce all Covid 19 safety protocols at the district offices.



He implored them to widen the scope of indigent's enrollment onto the Scheme.



He said the percentage increase in NHIS active membership looked good in the year 2019



"In the history of the NHIS, the Scheme has never achieved active membership of over 12 million. 2019 active membership of 12.3 percent was unprecedented."



The Director MRO underscored the need for heightening awareness creation on using the Mobile Renewal platform short code *929# for membership renewal.



According to Mr. Ben Kusi, plans are afoot to open NHIS offices in the newly created six regions.

