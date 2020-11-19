Press Releases of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: NHIA

NHIA board members lead NHIS week celebration activities

NHIA Board Chair, Professor Yaw Adu-Gyamfi in the studios of Orange FM in Kumasi

Apart from providing leadership direction to Executive Management, Board members of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have always been in the frontline in all the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) outreach programmes. They are constantly on the move keeping NHIS teams connected.



During the NHIS Week celebration under the theme, ‘NHIS - Leaving no one behind,’ they were involved in a series of activities organized nationwide.



These include the official launch, radio discussions, roadshows, mass membership mobilization and a forum on Private Health Insurance Schemes (NHIS) held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



The Board Chair, Professor Yaw Adu-Gyamfi and other Board members including Professor Christian Agyare, Dr Nicholas Tweneboa and Dr. Dennis Addo were in the Ashanti Region.



Mrs. Joyce Konokie Zempare supported the Eastern Regional team while Mr. Kwasi Asante and Reverend Richard Yeboah joined the Greater Accra Regional team. Dr. Isaac Morrison and Dr. Sylvester Oppong amongst others participated in the activities in the Volta Region.



They sensitized the general public on the significance of the Ghana card and NHIS card integration, impact of the Mobile Renewal Service and the waiver on the one month waiting period for new registrants and defaulting members of the Scheme as part of the weeklong celebration.



They further reminded people of the need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as the world is still battling with the pandemic.



The Chief Executive, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby and Vohindi-Naa Dr. Mohammed N. Mahama (Board member) joined the Central Regional team on a float and sensitization activities.



The members of the Board also actively participated in the public forum organized at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra to discuss the growth of private health insurance. The NHIA is mandated by law to regulate the operations of the private health insurance schemes.



Speaking at the PHIS public forum, the Board Chair, Professor Yaw Adu-Gyamfi said the Authority was putting up innovative strategies to brighten the future for recognized Private Health Insurance Scheme Operators in Ghana.



He added that the pivotal role of industry players in the private health insurance industry in attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) could not be underestimated, hence the move to ensure their financial sustainability.





























