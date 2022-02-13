NFF reveals why Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman might not be invited for Ghana clash

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed why Leicester City winger, Ademola Lookman, might not play against Ghana in the final play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



FIFA have approved Ademola Lookman's switch from England, for whom he helped win the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.



This clearance means that the 24-year-old could play in the two-legged ties next month against the Black Stars of Ghana but the NFF said that it is only the coaches who can make that decision.



"We are excited about this positive news because it comes as a major boost for the national team.



"He’s now eligible to play for Nigeria starting with next month’s matches, but a decision whether to invite him or not is the sole responsibility of the coach.



"Lookman is a great addition to the Super Eagles and after a long wait, we are delighted that he can finally play for us," NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, told BBC Sport Africa.