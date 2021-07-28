NFF in talks to have Nigeria play Ghana in friendly later this year

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is in talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to have the Super Eagles B team take on the Black Stars B in a friendly match later this year.



The team earlier this month engaged the Mexico team in a friendly but failed to impress.



With NFF President Amaju Pinnick keen on keeping the Eagles B team together to build a solid side, he is leading the charge for his outfit to secure more friendly matches in October.



One of the teams that is being considered is the B team of the Ghana National team.



“This is the launchpad we are providing for you to showcase your talents,” Pinnick told the media.



“This team (Eagles B) is our pride, and we will keep you and monitor you because you are the next big thing in Nigerian football,” Pinnick told the media after the Mexico game.



He continued, “In October, we will be flying the team to Baltimore for friendly games against Ghana possibly, Cameroon and Canada, maybe. We will sort that out in the coming weeks.



“We will tidy up all the documentation. You will be playing at the 73,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium.”