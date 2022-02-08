NFF constitutes new technical team for Super Eagles; Augustine Eguavoen remains interim coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially announced that Augustine Eguavoen is staying in charge of the Super Eagles as its head coach in an interim capacity.



The former player was in charge of the team at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Although he excelled in the group stage after leading Nigeria to three wins from three matches, things did not go well in the Round of 16.



A narrow 1-0 defeat to Tunisia saw the West African giants crashing out in shocking fashion.



Although Augustine Eguavoen decided to leave his role as interim Nigeria head coach, the football federation has resolved to keep him at post for the upcoming clash against Ghana in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He will be assisted by Emmanuel Amuneke and Salisu Yusuf as his first and second assistants respectively.



Below is the newly constituted technical team of Nigeria:



NEW SUPER EAGLES COACHING CREW



Augustine Eguavoen – Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim)



Emmanuel Amuneke – Chief Coach/1st Assistant



Salisu Yusuf – 2nd Assistant/Chief Coach, CHAN



Joseph Yobo – 3rd Assistant



Aloysius Agu – Goalkeepers’ Trainer