NFF President throws support behind Kurt despite calls for resignation

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, has thrown his support behind Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku amidst calls for his resignation.



The Ghana FA President has come under severe criticism following the country’s worse AFCON campaign.



Ghana recorded their worse AFCON campaign in the country’s history under the watch of Kurt Okraku after finishing bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The poor showing in Cameroon has led to choruses of calls for the resignation of the Ghana FA President but according to Pinnick Ghana’s exit from the tournament was only a blip under Kurt’s administration.



“Kurt loves Ghana and I think he should be supported. In life, you have your bad days and your good days. This is just one of the bad times of Ghana”, Amaju Pinnick told JoySports.



“They [Ghana] just qualified among the ten teams for the World Cup against South Africa. They did very well so it is not just one bad moment that they [Ghanaians] will crucify him because if you keep doing that, you keep crucifying administrators. Kurt is someone that is so loved by all his colleagues A to Z”. – Pinnick added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA President has called for calm and clamored for support as the Football Association seeks to fix the mess.