NDC, NPP MPs ‘unite’ in Saudi for ‘small’ Hajj

Religion of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of Muslim Members of Parliament spent the last days of Ramadan in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Madina, according to social media photos sighted by GhanaWeb.



They included lawmakers on the side of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



GhanaWeb had on April 19 reported about the meeting at the Kabah between deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu and his colleague Member of Parliament and Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, with Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.



The duo were captured in the ihram (traditional Islamic covering for male pilgrims) attending Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in Mecca.



They are captured in the Haram (the immediate precincts of the Kabah) where most pilgrims gather to pray on a daily basis.



It turns out that aside the two MPs, other colleagues were in the Holy land for worship. Below is a list of MPs sighted by this reporter.



NPP MPs



Habib Iddrisu, Tolon



Mustapha Ussif, Yagaba Kubore



Alhassan Tampuli, Gushegu



Farouk Aliu Mahama, Yendi



NDC MPs



Ibrahim Murtala-Mohammed, Tamale Central



Alhassan Suhuyini, Tamale North



Hamza Adam, Kumbungu



Sulemana Yussif, Bole



Yussif Jajah, Ayawaso East



Collins Dauda, Asutifi South





Ramadan is a busy season for the cities of Mecca and Medina, as people throng in from across the world to undertake the Umrah in the blessed season of worship.



Check out the photos below:











Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







SARA