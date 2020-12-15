Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

NCP launches project 400 reloaded ahead of Xmas

Clients are offered a lifetime opportunity to pay a fraction of the land price

NCP Trading Company Limited, a merchant and building construction entity, has launched a campaign to offer Ghanaians especially middle- and lower-class citizens prospecting to own a house the opportunity to buy a litigation free affordable land on installment basis and start their building projects.



The campaign dubbed Project 400 reloaded, has two components; the first offers clients a lifetime opportunity to pay a fraction of the land price (GH?400) and own the land, spreading the remaining over a two-year period, while, the second offers buyers an option to concurrently pay GH?500 to get sand, stone, and blocks delivered to their sites for them to start with whatever project they intend to embark upon.



Chief Executive Officer, NCP Trading Company Limited, Jacob Nii Laryea Conney, in a statement empathized with citizens that had made several efforts at buying land but were ripped off their investments by real estate agencies on one hand and land guards on the other hand, urging them to cry no more but rather take advantage of this short term promotion to benefit from such a value for money offering.



"NCP has been operating in this sector for a while now and we are aware of the challenges individuals encounter in their endeavor to own land and build a house such as a ghost or fake lands and land document, sale of the same piece of land to multiple clients, high cost of land and the ultimate being land guards menace.



To ensure we are able to address all these problems and be a one-stop-center to building construction, we carried out a research by engaging with the public to see what specifically they expect from real estate developers and land service providers to enable them achieve their housing dream and the outcome is what influenced this promotion," he said.



He further emphasized that the impact of COVID-19 on businesses are enormous, a factor making it impossible for even those who have begun their building projects already to continue and as such, NCP as a brand that is much concerned about growing its business together with its customers added the second component of the promotion which is to pay GH?500 and get building materials delivered to their site.



Aside from the GH?400 installment payment options and delivery of building materials to sites of clients, it is worth noting that NCP is also offering a 30 percent discount on lands located in prime areas during this festive season.



As merchants of building materials also, NCP trading company limited has in stock quality blocks, sand, stones, iron rods, roofing sheets and other building materials. They also embark on civil works, land surveying services and documentation as well as architectural design, at affordable prices. NCP has lands located in Amasaman, Nsawam-Adeiso, and Kasoa, among other suburb communities.



Housing affordability is a key issue in Ghana and a major focus of the current policy debate. With a housing deficit of 1.7 million houses, 90 percent of all housing supply in Ghana is built incrementally and it will take aggressive interventions to reduce this ever-increasing housing deficit rate.



Mr. Nii Laryea, reiterated that the high cost of construction coupled with the lack of affordable mortgages is persistent challenge to the real estate sector making it impossible for even the government to offer truly affordable housing to the public, therefore individuals must consider flexible offers such as the project 400 reloaded to begin on a small scale and build a tailored house.

