NAPO praises JICA for its impact in energy sector

Energy of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Read The Minister’s Statement Below



Yesterday, I received a delegation from the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) led by the outgoing Chief Country Representative for Ghana, Mr. Yasumichi Araki. The visit was to officially introduce Ms. Suzuki Momoko who is taking over as the new Chief Country Representative and also for us to discuss matters of cooperation between our energy sector and JICA.



In my remarks, I made allusions to the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Japan in the areas of Energy, Education, Sanitation, Health, among other key areas of our national economy.



In the energy sector, I applauded JICA’s support for us, among others in the form of technical training aimed at enhancing the capacities of our staff to be able to acquire the necessary technological know-how in advancement of the sector.



Whilst expressing my commitment to collaborating with Ms. Momoko in furtherance of our respective interests, I have no doubt that the relationship between Ghana and Japan will grow from strength to strength