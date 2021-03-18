NAFDAC approve drink wey cause 'strange sickness' for Kano? Dis na wetin we find out

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) don tok say di agency no give approval for di 'mixture' wey allegedly land more dan 100 pipo for hospital for Kano state, northwest Nigeria.



NAFDAC oga for Kano state Shaba Mohammed tell BBC say na mixture of drinks cause di wahala and no be only one particular one.



Kano state ministry of health confam say four pipo don already die from di drink and dem still dey investigate di whole situation.



Oga Shaba yarn say di mixture presently dey for dia lab for Kaduna dey undergo testing and im add say wetin dem confam be say some of di tins wey di sellers mix no go through NAFDAC processes.



"So di tin wey dey dia be say no be only one particular brand, di pipo mix different things together come dey sell give pipo, e get one substance wey dem dey call 'Dansami' wey dey very acidic dem put am inside."



"Presently our lab for Kaduna dey work on di substances wey we send to dem and after dia investigations dem go let us know."



Just as many pipo dey suspect, di NAFDAC boss say some things wey dem mix for di drink no even get label na just concoction.



But e add say im men don try remove di remaining ones from markets and places wia pipo fit buy without knowing.



"Since on Saturday wey dis thing start na im we start work and di first thing wey we do na to meet pipo for hospital to ask dem questions."



'Na for wedding wey I attend I take di drink'



27 year old Abdullahi Mohammed dey among over 100 pipo wey dem hospitalise for Kano state for northern Nigeria after dem take fake lemo drink.



According to Abdullahi wey speak to BBC from im hospital bed na wedding e attend on Sunday wia dem tie di drink for nylon share to guests wey attend.



"Na for wedding wey I attend I take di drink and after some hours na im bele start to turn me and I come dey vomit before my pipo rush me come hospital and as I pee I come see say e red."



"I no use my korokoro eyes see di label of di drink but e dey taste like ginger, i just thank God say i no die and i feel better now."



Di patient wey dey Kano infectious diseases hospital tok say e dey advise pipo to avoid cheap drinks wey dem no dey sure of in terms of dia quality.



Abdullahi also add say e dey advise goment to chook eye wella on top bad pipo wey dey sell fake products for streets and shops in order to avoid wetin happun.