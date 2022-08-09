N.Y.A pledges to complete stalled Mamponteng Astro-Turf project by end of 2022:

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The National Youth Authority (N.Y.A) has promised to financially support the ongoing Mamponteng Astro-Turf (football pitch) by the end of 2022.



In 2019, the Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah together with the former M.C.E for the area, Hon Nana Osei Assibey Bonsu, and other members from the National Youth Authority ((NYA), cut sod for the construction of the FIFA standard Astro-Turf pitch at Mamponteng. The project which was expected to complete in the middle of 2021 unfortunately brought to a standstill due to a lack of resources.



The Chief Executive Officer for National Youth Authority, Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide who paid a working visit on Friday to see how far the work on the pitch has been going has pledged that N.Y.A has now agreed to support the project financially to its completion stage.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Hadzide declared that now the said project has been one of the top most prioritized projects of N.Y.A and they are going to pump money to complete all of such projects soon.



The facility which includes many similar facilities under the guidance of the authority is set to create healthy and safe spaces for the youth and to facilitate the development of the Ghanaian youth. This, according to the C.E.O has recommenced despite the initial technical challenges.



The CEO on behalf of the management of the authority was grateful to the people of Mamponteng particularly the youth for their patience. He was with immense gratitude to the Rev.Father of the Catholic Church for the release of a portion of their land for the project and for the continuous support his outfit offers towards the successful execution of the project.



He reiterated the President's vision which is to touch the life of every segment of the Ghanaian population including the youth whose physical and social well-being are so critical for the country's development.



He assured the youth and the Traditional Authority of the renewed commitment to completing the facility within the time stipulated.



The Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah who also doubles as board chair of the authority thanked the N.Y.A boss for their support.



She, therefore, pleaded with the residents of Mamponteng and its surrounding towns to calm their nerves down over the delay in the completion of the project and assured them that they will surely hand over the pitch to them by the end of the year 2022.