Myron Boadu suggests he lead the Dutch U21 attack with Brobbey

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The Juniors will close the group stage at the European Championship tonight with a match against Young Hungary. Myron Boadu hopes to start from the base in the match to be won.



With only one win, Erwin van de Looi's team still has a chance to survive the group stage. In the hunt for goals, Boadu says that both he and his competitor Brian Brobbey can start in the base. According to the AZ striker, he can play well with the nineteen-year-old attacker of Ajax.



Boadu started the first group match against Young Romania. He then sat on the bench against Young Germany, just like Brobbey. The latter came in just before time as a substitute, while Boadu was not used.



“He is doing well at Ajax, we give each other the best and can also play together”, Boadu says in conversation with De Telegraaf.



“He as the point of contact and I 'around it', that could certainly be an option. I think the trainer knows this too."