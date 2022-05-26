Myron Boadu reflects on debut season in France

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Myron Boadu described his first season in France with AS Monaco as "ups and downs."



The 21-year-old joined Monaco from Eredivise side AZ Alkmaar last summer after excelling tremendously in the Dutch top flight.



The forward had hoped for a quick start in France when he joined the club, but despite a strong run of games, that did not happen.



Boadu appeared in 31 league games for Monaco, but only started seven of them, with the majority of them requiring him to come off the bench.



“First season at Monaco [done]. I had to get used to a new club, new teammates, and a new city. It went with ups and downs. Looking forward to next season when we will try to qualify for the Champions League,” he wrote on Twitter.



Boadu scored six goals and added one assist for his team, which finished third in the league.



