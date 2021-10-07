Myron Boadu hopes to start scoring for French side Monaco

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Myron Boadu hopes that he will start scoring for AS Monaco after his summer switch to French giants.



The striker exchanged AZ for AS Monaco but has been a disappointment so far in the French league.



He hasn't scored a single goal and the French media have been critical of him, simply because he cost 17 million euros.



The 20-year-old had been advised to stay and continue developing at AZ. But he insists his time with AZ was done.



"I could have scored many more goals, but I needed a new challenge. After eight years in AZ, it would have been enough. Had I finished learning at AZ? Actually, I was not unmotivated, but in a new competition I could be more challenging, "said Boadu talking to Nu.nl.



Boadu has played in the AS Monaco shirt for 367 minutes since his transfer, but he is still waiting for his first goal. His sister told him this week not to panic.



"She says I have to keep the faith and play with the brakes less. Because if I score, the brake is completely off and I'm through the barrier."



It was Monaco's plan that finally won him over.



"They play with two strikers, so there was a lot of perspectives to play there. I had to show that I am better than at least one of the two." Last weekend, preference was given to Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder.