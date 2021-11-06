Myron Boadu has been left out of the Dutch Juniors squad

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

On Friday, young Orange trainer Erwin van de Loo named his team for the upcoming international encounter and Myron Boadu is a notable absentee.



Van de Looi harshly criticised the AS Monaco striker last month, and he is now out.



Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United replaces him and makes his debut in the squad.



On November 12 and 15, the Dutch Juniors will face Young Bulgaria and Young Gibraltar, respectively.



"Myron is a player with a lot of talent and quality and has also proven his value for the Dutch Juniors several times. We do expect a player who is called up for the Dutch Juniors to have a certain attitude and ambition; we have missed this at Myron in the past two international matches. That is why we are now making different choices,” says Van de Looi on the KNVB website about Boadu’s absence.



“You just have to supply energy; we think that has not happened enough,” said Van de Looi opposite ESPN about the situation of Boadu. "We have looked openly and honestly at what he has brought. We know that Myron is in a difficult situation; he doesn’t play too much at his club and he has a hard time with us too. Then you want to give a player confidence and set him up; get to work with him. It would be nice if that is possible. But what a player should always do and what you can expect is go for it and show that he wants to get better and fight back to a certain level."