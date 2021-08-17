Myron Boadu explains struggling start at Monaco

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker, Myron Boadu has not had the best of starts at French giants AS Monaco following his summer move.



In the two games that he has played in the French Ligue 1, the Dutch-born could not make an impact.



Boadu lasted 59 minutes in Monaco's opening match of the season against Nantes which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.



And this past weekend, Boadu played 57 minutes as Monaco was defeated 1-0 by Lorient.



Speaking to the media, Boadu begged for time. He said: “The first two games were not easy, we did not have the expected results."



"On a personal level, I have to take the time to adapt to my new environment, to learn to play with my new teammates. I know the game in France."



"It’s a bit different, but I’m willing to adapt and fight to win this Ligue 1 championship," he added.



Boadu signed a long-term contract for Monaco early this month.