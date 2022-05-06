Myron Boadu discusses his chances of making Netherlands squad for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Ghana target Myron Boadu believes his chances of making the Netherland squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is limited after early struggle in the French Ligue 1.



The 21-year-old joined AS Monaco last summer for 17 million euros but had a difficult start to life at the club.



Since joining the club, the former AZ Alkmaar forward has bagged four goals and provided one assists in 27 Ligue 1 games.



Boadu in a conversation with GFFN reiterated desire to feature at the World Cup but admitted the Dutch national team is far away at the moment for him.



"It is definitely a dream to go to the World Cup, but now I just want to continue as I have done. For me, the Dutch national team is far away at the moment, but I think anything is possible”



“So, I just have to carry on, the season finish well and then do the same from the first minute next season."



"I think this season has taught me a lot," Boadu continues. "Now I just want to keep on scoring goals and I hope I can”



“At the beginning of my time here I got overly frustrated when I missed an opportunity, while now I'm like 'Okay, you missed this one, but the next one is going' in, and if you miss the next one, the next one goes in."



Myron Boadu has capped only once for the Dutch national team. He scored on his debut when they walloped Estonia 5-0 in the European qualifiers in 2018.



