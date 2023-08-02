My work as GFA Technical Director didn’t get enough publicity’ - Oti Akenteng

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng, says he did not get enough publicity for the good work he did during his tenure.



He believes this has denied people the opportunity to see the wonderful work he has done at the unit.



“I did everything that needed to be done when I was in office but I didn’t get enough publicity for people to know the enormous works that I did,” he told Takoradi-based WestGold Radio.



“There’s nothing that did association is doing that I didn’t do during my tenure. But so far so good, we are working behind the scenes to help our football grow.



“I was even invited for the launch of the football DNA but I didn’t attend the event because I didn’t contribute to it despite the experienced, I have gathered. If they [GFA] need me, I won’t decline the opportunity to serve Ghana football again,” he added.



The 68-year-old served the GFA in different capacities dating back to 2006 when he was first appointed by the Confederation of African Football as Head of the Technical Unit of the GFA.



The former Olympic athlete was later elevated to FIFA level in 2009 as GFA Technical Director and Head of the Technical Centre, Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram but left the position in March 2020 following the expiration of his contract.