My winning goal against Hearts earned me money to buy my first TV – Ex-Olympics attacker reveals

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

A former Great Olympics attacker, Mohammed Odoi has disclosed that he managed to buy his first television set after he netted a winning goal for his team in a clash against Hearts of Oak.



Speaking to Happy FM in an interview, the retired forward narrated that during his playing days, playing against Hearts of Oak in the capital derby was a very big deal.



Insisting that it was every players dream to play against the Phobians in the olden days, he said he once profited massively after netting a winning goal against the side.



According to Mohammed Odoi, his winning goal against Hearts of Oak did him good during his time at Olympics.



“All my time playing against Hearts of Oak was all joy. My first game for Great Olympics was against Hearts for the Homowo Cup. It is every player’s dream to play against them during those days.



“My goal during that game earned me the winning bonus to buy my first ever television set,” the forward narrated.



