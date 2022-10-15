My ultimate goal is to represent Ghana at the World Cup – Jojo Wollacott

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott has disclosed that his biggest dream is to represent Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Wollacott helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria in the playoffs to qualify for the tournament.



Although the Black Stars have not impressed in their recent friendly matches with a 3-0 defeat to Brazil and an ugly 1-0 victory over Nicaragua, Wollacott is convinced that the team will come good at the World Cup.



In an interview with Sahara Football, the goalkeeper noted that it would be a dream come true for him to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.



“The most important thing is to represent Ghana at the World Cup, that’s the ultimate goal and that’s a dream come true for me so we hope that when we get there we can be successful as possible,” Wollacott stated.





According to him, he sees Portugal as the biggest threat as they have five-time Ballon DoR winner, Ronaldo in their squad.



“It’s a big team, big country, big players. I am sure we will wipe up our preparations for the games. The magnitude of Ronaldo is the face of football ever known and recognized so the opportunity to play against them will be fantastic,” he added.



Ghana has been placed in Group H and would come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which begins in November.







Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JNA/KPE