My team’s performance was affected after the injury to Obeng Jnr - Samuel Boadu after Accra Lions game

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has indicated that his team’s performance during the game against Accra Lions was affected when attacker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr was injured.



The forward started for the Phobians on Friday afternoon when the team locked horns with the matchday 26 opponent of the Ghanaian top-flight league at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in the first half and had to be substituted.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Samuel Boadu said although Accra Lions played with 10 mean after that incident, Hearts of Oak also suffered.



“The red card didn't help both teams because we lost Obeng in the game. He was really working hard in the game and it was obvious he could have created more scoring chances,” Coach Boadu argued.



On the matchday, a brace from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh plus a strike from Isaac Agyenim Boateng propelled Hearts of Oak to secure a 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.