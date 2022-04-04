'My target was to qualify Nigeria to 2022 World Cup' - Gernot Rohr

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that his aim was to qualify Nigeria to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and progress to at least the quarter-finals stage.



The Super Eagles failed to reach a fourth successive outing at the World Cup finals after drawing 1-1 against Black Stars of Ghana in the reverse leg game.



The draw means Ghana have secured an historic 4th FIFA World Cup tournament having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany.



"Oh yes, there was a big disappointment after this match (on Tuesday)," Rohr told Brila.net



“We had all the hope that Nigeria would qualify and believe that the better players are in Nigeria, not in Ghana.



“But sometimes the collective work of a team can be stronger than the individual strength of the other team.



“My target was to go to the World Cup in Qatar and to go at least to the quarter-final and to have a good image of Nigerian football like we had in the last five years."



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.