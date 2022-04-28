You are here: HomeSports2022 04 28Article 1525517

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

My target is to be successful at World Cup and win AFCON titles – Jojo Wollacot

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jojo Wollacot Jojo Wollacot

Ghana international Joseph Luke Wollacot says his target is to be successful at the World Cup tournament and win African Cup of Nations titles.

The 25-year-old who plies his trade for English fourth tier side Swindon Town is currently the number choice goalkeeper for the national team.

He kept the post when Ghana edged past the Super Eagles of Nigeria to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Wollacot who has been named in the English League Two team of the season expressed desire to win AFCON titles and be successful at the World Cup.

“With Ghana, I want to be successful at the World Cup, win AFCON’s, bring enjoyment to Ghanaians” he said.

He has conceded 45 goals in 37 League Two this season.

Wollacot contract with Swindon will elapse at the end of the season and will decide on his future when the season is over.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment