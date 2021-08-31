My son will play for Kotoko next season – Justice Blay’s father

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Father of Medeama Sporting Club's Justice Blay has revealed that his son will don the colours of Asante Kotoko next season.



Justice Blay joined the Porcupine Warriors on a season-long loan in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season where he excelled scoring against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.



Fans had wanted Kotoko to sign the player, but both clubs could not come to an amicable agreement forcing the player to return to Medeama last season.



Justice Blay, however, sustained an injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of the season in their game against Legon Cities.



With the player set for a return to active football, his father, John Blay, has stated that his son will return to join the Kumasi based club permanently when the new season commences in October.



"I can say on record that my son (Justice Blay) will play for Kotoko next season because I asked Moses Parker and he told me that he has transferred my son to Kotoko which I have no problem with," Mr. John Blay told OTEC FM.



The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League campaign commences on October 29.