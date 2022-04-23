My potential is good, and I will get better and better - Gilbert Koomson

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson says that he is glad with the chance handed him by his coaches at his Norwegian side Bodo/ Glimt.



Ghanaian winger Gilbert Koomson wrote his name in gold for his Norwegian side Bodø / Glimt on Thursday evening as he secured them a place in the Norwegian Cup finals for the first time in almost 20 years.



His side overcame reigning champions Viking 2-1 in an entertaining game which the Ghanaian winger was the hero.



"It was a good ball from Solbakken and I am happy that he is a fantastic player who has done better from last year to this year. The coaches have given me the opportunity, so I have to show myself and do my best for the club. My potential is good, and I work hard at it and I think it will get better and better", he told glimt.no after the match.



Veton Berisha gave the away side the opening goal in only the 12th minute after converting from the penlaty spot to make it 1-0.



Five minutes later Runar Espejord pulled parity for the home side Bodø / Glimt to make it 1-1.



Gilbert Koomson gave his side the winner in the 38th minute to hand his side a 2-1 lead and a place in the finals of the Norwrgian Cup.



His goal secured Glimt's first cup final in almost twenty years.



The last time Glimt was at Ullevaal on the cup final day was in 2003. Then they lost 3-1 to Rosenborg after extra time.

He was replaced by Sondre Sorli after lasting 68 minutes of action.