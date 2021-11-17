'My players believe in me'- Hasaacas ladies coach reveals secret

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: GNA

Yussif Bassigi - Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies FC, has revealed that his players’ confidence and belief in him yielded to their success story in the Confederation Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League in Egypt.



Hasaacas Ladies on Monday posted a 2-1 victory over Morocco’s AS FAR to reach the finals of the Women’s Champions league ongoing in Cairo, Egypt.



In a post-match conference, the experienced coach in the women’s game said his players’ staunch belief and adherence to tactical instructions from him resulted in their impressive display in the maiden tourney.



He said, “The players have confidence in their coach, and for that matter, they listen to me carefully. They listen to me keenly to whatever advice and guidelines and tactical approach I give them, so most of the time my second half is very strong.



“So if even I was down in the first half, I know that I would come in the second half to beat my opponent because we discuss a lot in the dressing room and they take it into consideration”.



Ghana and WAFU Zone B champion Hasaacas Ladies FC would battle it out with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns for the final showdown on Friday, November 19, at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.