My players are inexperienced - Madagascar coach on Ghana defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena-Gyan score debut Ghana goal



Madagascar coach tips Ghana to qualify from Group E



Ghana to play Central African Republic on Sunday



The head coach of the Barea of Madagascar, Nicholas Dupuis has commended his players for their performance in their 3-0 defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Nicholas Dupuis said in the post-match conference that despite being overwhelmed by the stars in the Ghanaian team, his inexperienced players held their own for over fifty minutes.



He holds that the game is great experience for his young team and is confident they will grow in the subsequent games.



He also commended the Black Stars for thumping his side and noted that Ghana will qualify to the next round.



“I want to first congratulate the Ghana team. They played well with their standard. I want to also congratulate my players for playing well. They don’t have experience but managed to hold Ghana for 53 minutes. They did well so congrats to them.” he said.



The captain of the Bareas was full of praise for his teammates but noted that they were undone by inexperience.



“In the first we defended well but the Ghanaian attackers were too fast. We tried to contain them but in the second half we couldn’t. Most of our players are young and were playing their first international match so they did well. We were beaten and we accept it,” he said.



Madagascar were handed a hammering by Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.







AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan set up Kudus Mohammed, before doubling the lead himself. Osman Bukari wrapped up the win in the dying embers of the match with a cool finish.



Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











