My players allowed Legon Cities too much space to operate – Coach Ogum dissects Kotoko’s defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has explained that his outfit lost to Legon Cities FC over the weekend because his players gave the opponents too much space to operate.



The Porcupine Warriors on Sunday afternoon hosted the Royals in a matchday 26 encounter of the Ghana Premier League season.



In a shocking turn of events, Asante Kotoko failed to impress as Legon Cities FC cruised to a 3-1 win to secure the maximum points.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum stressed, “I think is just like one of the bad days at the office. I mean is one of the bad days on the field.”



The Asante Kotoko coach added, “Defensively, I think we allowed them spaces especially looking at the third man without the ball, we didn’t keep an eye on those players who acted as third players running without the ball and if you look at the second goal that we conceded, and then the third goal were photocopies of each other."



Although the defeat was a setback, Asante Kotoko remains top of the Ghana Premier League table and looks set to run away with the league title.