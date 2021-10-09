My move to Police Ladies is a testament of my hard work - Faraday

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Ghana Women’s Premier League side, Police Ladies FC new signing, Dorcas Fumey popularly known as Faraday says she didn’t expect the move but admits her hard work has paid off.



The University of Ghana female striker was unveiled as the new signing of the club on a 3-year deal ahead of the 2021/2022 Women’s Premier League season.



The Accra based club, made the announcement on their official Twitter page in a 47 seconds long video, with Fumey stating her mission and vision for the club.



Faraday speaking exclusively to Univers Sports said she wants to change the face of Ghana Women’s Football.



“They [Police Ladies Fc] Showing interest in me, approaching my management influenced my decision to sign for them and it meant my hard work was being seen, but I am not here just to be a player but change the face of Ghana Women Football”



Dorcas Fumey was instrumental in the University of Ghana female team that won Gold in women’s football in the 2020 Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games.