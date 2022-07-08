My mom is happy I will be playing for the Black Stars – Inaki Williams

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Atletico Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams has disclosed that his mother is excited he has now agreed to play for the Ghana national team.



Following successful talks with officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the highly-rated attacker has this week announced that he has agreed to switch allegiance from Spain to represent the country of his parents.



Speaking in an interview with 3Sports after confirmation from the Ghana FA that he is eligible for selection for the Black Stars, Inaki Williams says it makes his mother very happy.



“My mom knows the pressure and she is protective of her kids. She is excited now because all the people I know keep telling me to play for the Black Stars. She is now happy,” the attacker shared.



His availability for the Black Stars has been received very well by Ghanaians. Many are confident it is a major squad boost for the national team, especially as the side gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



