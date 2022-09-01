My injuries were from Black Stars, not club level – Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has asserted that he sustained more injuries playing for the Black Stars than at club level.



Agyemang-Badu, who played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2017, disclosed that he often had issues with injuries after national assignments and only got injured at Udinese once.



“For 15 years that I played football I got injured at Udinese in 2018, all the problems I got during my career are from here,” he said.



The u-20 World Cup winner who was speaking at the e-Sports Summit held by E.TV noted that there are several reasons why players demand a lot when they play for the national team.



According to him, players were left to their fate after sustaining injuries on the national team. He argued that it was as a result of these issues that the Black Stars players request huge amounts in appearance fees.



“It's not like we don’t have passion and we are money conscious because for me, if you see any scar on me, it's because of the national team.



“Mostly all the injuries, I treat myself. I don’t know if we have insurance and I never got advantage from it, then I don’t know.



“From the injuries I have on my leg, meniscus, the scars on my face I treat myself.



“The last injury I got from the African Cup, I went to Udinese and had a treatment. So if a player gets injured and sees money which he thinks is good for him, he will go for it,” he stated.



Watch video below







JNA/FNOQ