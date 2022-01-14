My injuries have slowed me down; it will take time to get to Gyan’s level - Boakye Yiadom

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom is asking for patience and more playing time in the Black Stars to get to the level of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.



The forward is one of the attackers with the Ghana national team in Cameroon competing in the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In an interview, Boakye Yiadom has admitted that he is not in the best shape of his career. According to him, injury setbacks have slowed him down and he will need time to hit top form.



“I had a couple of injuries when I returned from China and it slowed me down a little bit. But I believe, to get to the level of half of what Asamoah Gyan did, you need consistency in the national team and there has to be believed,” the striker said.



Richard Boakye Yiadom continued, “You have to believe in the national team. Everybody who supports any national team has to believe the team he supports because we don’t use one day to improve on something.



“It needs time and when you give us the time and you focus on three, four strikers, you keep them and you begin to work on them at least what he [Asamoah Gyan] did, we may not be able to get to what he did but we may be able to do half of it. All that I ask from everyone who supports the national team is, they should always believe in their team and their country and be able to do positive things to the players so that they can work hard to achieve what others did.”



Richmond Boakye Yiadom on Friday is likely to feature for Ghana in the game against Gabon.



