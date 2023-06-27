You are here: HomeSports2023 06 27Article 1793234

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

My heart is at peace despite years of disrespect – Asamoah Gyan thanks parliament for tribute

Asamoah Gyan has reacted to parliament’s praise for his contribution to Ghana football following his retirement from football as announced last week.

Gyan was in parliament on June 26 to meet leadership of the House to thank them for their tribute on the floor of the House.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer emphasized that he still lived with the notion that Ghanaians were disrespectful towards his contributions but that the tribute by the lawmaking chamber had changes all that.

“After years of disrespect, I felt that Ghanaians do not appreciate me. But looking at the video, I saw that the MPs and the parliament itself were talking were passionate about what they were saying, so I was happy that they had appreciated what I had done.”

Gyan announced his retirement in a statement released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Asamoah Gyan enjoyed a fruitful career that started at Liberty Professional in 2003 and ended at Legon Cities in 2021, when he last played active football.

He played for 11 different clubs, including Liberty, Udinese, Modena F.C, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, Al Ain FC, Shanghai Port F.C, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Kayserispor, NorthEast United FC, and Legon Cities.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 games during his international career.



He is one of Africa's revered strikers, holding the record as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.

He scored Ghana's first-ever goal at the World Cup in 2006 and scored the precious goal that sent the country to the quarter-final in 2010, becoming the third African nation to achieve the feat until Morocco bettered the record in the 2022 World Cup.

He played at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including two finals. Unfortunately, he lost both. He is Ghana's second-top scorer at the AFCON with 8 goals.



